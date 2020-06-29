Google may bring back Play Store app update notifications

It appears that Google might finally be caving and looking to bring back Play Store app update notifications after removing them last year.
After the tech giant removed the feature, several third-party apps started appearing to serve the same function and notify users about what apps have been updated. This indicated that Google removed a feature that many people actually liked.
Android Police now notes that users likely won’t be needing third-party apps for this function anymore, as Google may be bringing it back. Some users report that they are already seeing Play Store app update notifications again.
All of these reports are coming from users running the 20.7.16-all [0] [PR] 317546459 version of the Google Play Store, with the original report coming from a user on the Android 11 Beta 1 update on a Pixel 3a.
Those with the functionality note that it looks the same as it did before it was removed, as the Play Store gives you a breakdown of the apps it has updated.
It appears that Google is testing the feature with a select number of users. It’s possible that Google will roll it out to more users and bring it back officially, or there’s also the possibility that it could end the test without any further plans.
Source: Android Police
