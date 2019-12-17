Studio Ghibli films are now available on major digital platforms in Canada

For the first time ever, Studio Ghibli films are now available on all major digital platforms in Canada and the U.S.
This means you can download the movies on iTunes, the Play Store and the Microsoft Store.
The movies are available in English and Japanese only. Additionally, you can nab them in standard and high definition.
Standard definition costs $14.99 CAD and high definition versions cost $19.99. On iTunes, you can’t get individual movies in SD; however, there’s a six-film collection that gives users the SD and HD choices. This bundle includes My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Ponyo and Howl’s Moving Castle. The SD version costs $69.99 and the HD variant is priced at $99.99.
My personal favourite is Princess Mononoke; if you haven’t seen it, you should definitely give it a watch.
Here are all the films available:
- Castle in the Sky
- The Cat Returns
- From Up on Poppy Hill
- Howl’s Moving Castle
- Kiki’s Delivery Service
- My Neighbor Totoro
- My Neighbors the Yamadas
- Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
- Ocean Waves
- Only Yesterday
- Pom Poko
- Ponyo
- Porco Rosso
- Princess Mononoke
- The Secret World of Arrietty
- Spirited Away
- The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
- Tales From Earthsea
- When Marnie Was There
- Whisper of the Heart
- The Wind Rises (coming 2020)
Source: Gkids
