Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 render spotted with black leather band

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch is reportedly going to launch sometime in July.
Evan Blass has posted a new render of the smartwatch on his Patreon page. This render seems to be what Samsung will likely use for the rumoured smartwatch’s press images.
The new render showcases the 45mm Watch 3 with a black leather band. Additionally, it reveals a watch face that counts steps, shows battery power, the weather and the time.
Beyond this, not much else is revealed in the leak.
Rumoured Galaxy Watch 3 specs indicate that the wearable features an electrocardiogram sensor, a heart rate monitor with an 8-pulse photodiode with blood pressure monitoring support, a 340mAh battery, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, MIL-STD-810G certification, GPS connectivity, IP68 water and dust resistance and lastly, Tizen OS 5.5 out of the box.
Source: Evan Blass
