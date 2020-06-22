Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 image shows Tizen-powered home screen

Live images of Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Watch 3 have leaked courtesy of TechTalkTV.
The leak showcases the smartwatch’s screen turned on and a new Tizen home screen.
Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 pic.twitter.com/jkFYH84I6P
— TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) June 22, 2020
The images also reveal app settings, the ‘Permissions’ page and a screen that shows the device’s retail mode. Further, SamMobile notes that Watch 3 has different icons for the Galaxy Store and the Calendar app. Otherwise, the images don’t show very much about the upcoming smartwatch.
The Galaxy Watch 3 is rumoured to be available in 45mm and 41mm models and comes in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. Additionally, the smartwatch will reportedly feature heart rate and blood pressure monitors, an ECG sensor and GPS.
Lastly, the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to launch in July before the rumoured August 5th Unpacked event.
Source: TechTalkTV Via: The Verge, SamMobile
Comments