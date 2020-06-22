PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 image shows Tizen-powered home screen

The leak provides a look at the smartwatch's screen while turned on

Jun 22, 2020

6:22 PM EDT

0 comments

Live images of Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Watch 3 have leaked courtesy of TechTalkTV.

The leak showcases the smartwatch’s screen turned on and a new Tizen home screen.

The images also reveal app settings, the ‘Permissions’ page and a screen that shows the device’s retail mode. Further, SamMobile notes that Watch 3 has different icons for the Galaxy Store and the Calendar app. Otherwise, the images don’t show very much about the upcoming smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is rumoured to be available in 45mm and 41mm models and comes in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. Additionally, the smartwatch will reportedly feature heart rate and blood pressure monitors, an ECG sensor and GPS.

Lastly, the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to launch in July before the rumoured August 5th Unpacked event.

Source: TechTalkTV Via: The Verge, SamMobile

Related Articles

News

Jun 18, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Smartwatch Q1 2020 shipments see a 12 percent growth amid pandemic

News

Jun 19, 2020

11:30 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked images reveal Snapdragon 865+ processor

News

Jun 17, 2020

8:05 PM EDT

Samsung Canada’s Father’s Day promo discounts phones, tablets and more

Comments