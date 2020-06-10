Samsung rumoured to unveil Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 in July

While previous rumours indicated that Samsung would reveal a whole bunch of devices on August 5th, it now seems like the South Korean company will launch its wearables a month in advance.
According to SamMobile, the wearables, the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds Live (the name of the upcoming Galaxy Buds) will launch in July and go on sale at the same time as the Unpacked event that’s rumoured to take place on August 5th.
Rumours indicate the Galaxy Buds Live will be under $150 USD ($208 CAD) and will support Active Noise Cancellation, whereas the Galaxy Watch 3 will come in two different size variants, 41mm and 45mm. Additionally, the Watch 3 is expected to sport a stainless steel case, Corning Gorilla Glass XD, 5ATM water-resistance and MIL-STD 810G certification.
Pricing for the Galaxy Watch 3 hasn’t yet been rumoured, but it could be more expensive than the company’s previous iterations.
Source: SamMobile
