Twitter launches new feature to add audio to tweets on iOS

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that lets users record and attach audio to their tweets on iOS.
The social media giant notes that the feature will be available to a select number of users starting June 17th. The new feature is meant to add a “human touch” to how people use the platform.
If you have access to the new functionality, you’ll see a new icon with wavelengths in the tweet composer box. Twitter notes that you’ll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom. Once you click on it, you can start to record your voice.
“Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread,” Twitter stated in a blog post.
You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!
Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD
— Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020
Once you’ve finished recording your voice, you can tap the ‘done’ button to end your recording and return to the composer screen to tweet it.
People will see your voice tweet appear on their timeline alongside other tweets. To listen to a tweet, you just have to tap on the image. Playback will then start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline, and you can listen to it as you scroll through your timeline.
Twitter says that all iOS users will have access to this feature in the coming weeks, but there isn’t any word yet on Android availability.
Source: Twitter
