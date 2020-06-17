Fido puts Google Pixel 4 on clearance with over $500 discount

If you’re looking for a good deal on a new phone, Rogers flanker-brand Fido has just put the Pixel 4 on clearance.
Surprisingly, the 2019 Google flagship joins older devices on the clearance list, including the venerable iPhone 6s, Moto G7 Play and the Huawei P30 Lite.
Fido is currently offering the Pixel 4 in black with the 128GB storage option. Typically, the phone would cost $55.37 per month on Fido’s ‘Payment Program’ device financing. However, the clearance discount drops that to $25.82 per month (saving customers $29.55 per month).
Over the 24 month term, that means you’ll pay $619.68 for the 128GB Pixel 4 instead of $1,328.88. Fido lists the retail price of the 128GB Pixel 4 at $1,329. However, it’s worth noting that if you were to buy the 128GB Pixel 4 directly from Google, you’d pay $1,129.
Either way, the current Fido clearance deal will save you a ton of money on the Pixel 4.
If you’re wondering whether the Pixel 4 is worth it, I’d argue that it’s an excellent device, especially at such a low price. Sure, the Pixel 4 isn’t a perfect phone, but it offers arguably the best software experience of any Android phone, gets frequent updates and will get them until October 2022. Plus, it has an excellent camera.
If the Pixel 5 rumours are true, there’s a good chance it will feature the Snapdragon 765 instead of the 865, making the Pixel 4 the last Google smartphone to sport an 8-series Qualcomm chip for a while.
You can learn more about the Google Pixel 4 here.
Source: Fido
