Cineplex offering free access to ‘Understanding Black Stories’ movie collection

Cineplex currently offers a collection of over 40 movies “curated to elevate Black stories” on its website for free.
The Canadian entertainment company hosts an online store, dubbed ‘Cineplex Store,’ where users can purchase or rent movies. Cineplex decided to host the collection of important films to help spark discussion. It shared a short explanation on the store page, which you can read in full below:
“In a time when many are turning to movies to become informed and empowered, we want to help. This collection of important films was curated to elevate Black stories, artists and filmmakers and spark discussion. These films are available to view at no cost.”
Some of the highlights include:
- Just Mercy
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- 12 Years a Slave
- Get Out
- Remember the Titans
- Selma
- Moonlight
All these movies and more available for free through the Cineplex Store right now. Unfortunately, it isn’t clear how long the movies will be available for free.
It’s also worth noting that to watch one of the movies, you’ll need to create a free Cineplex account if you don’t already have one.
You can access the full ‘Understanding Black Stories’ collection on the Cineplex Store.
Source: Twitter (@mattrorabeck)
