BritBox is now available via Amazon Prime Video in Canada

British streaming service BritBox is now available to subscribe to via Prime Video Channels.
BritBox was created by the BBC and ITV and offers popular shows like Death In Paradise and Poirot among other British programming.
You can subscribe to the service for $8.99 CAD per month, but it does come with a 30-day free trial.
Amazon Prime is one of the few TV streaming services to offer a channel function. The Apple TV app also has something similar. Regardless of the version, the point of these optional channels is to migrate all of your streaming content into one app.
Therefore, if you have a Fire TV device, you can open it up and be presented with content from a variety of different streaming services and TV channels right from the Amazon interface. There are a variety of other channels you can subscribe to as well, and you can learn about them here.
