PREVIOUS
News

BritBox is now available via Amazon Prime Video in Canada

It will cost you $8.99 per month after your free trial ends

Jun 5, 2020

7:01 PM EDT

0 comments

British streaming service BritBox is now available to subscribe to via Prime Video Channels.

BritBox was created by the BBC and ITV and offers popular shows like Death In Paradise and Poirot among other British programming.

You can subscribe to the service for $8.99 CAD per month, but it does come with a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime is one of the few TV streaming services to offer a channel function. The Apple TV app also has something similar. Regardless of the version, the point of these optional channels is to migrate all of your streaming content into one app.

Therefore, if you have a Fire TV device, you can open it up and be presented with content from a variety of different streaming services and TV channels right from the Amazon interface. There are a variety of other channels you can subscribe to as well, and you can learn about them here.

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 22, 2020

7:02 AM EDT

Here’s what coming to BritBox in May 2020

Resources

May 30, 2020

6:09 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [May 25 — 31]

Resources

Mar 16, 2020

9:02 PM EDT

Here’s what coming to BritBox in April 2020

Resources

May 23, 2020

6:04 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 18 — 24]

Comments