News

HTC Desire 20 Pro to feature a Snapdragon 665 and 6GB of RAM

The phone's specs include a Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB of RAM and Android 10

Jun 4, 2020

10:29 AM EDT

The Desire 20 Pro, HTC’s upcoming mid-range handset, has been added to the Google Play Console Device Catalog.

The device has the codename ‘htc_bymdugl’ with the model name ‘HTC 2Q9j1000,’ according to the listing.

Additionally, the Device Catalog also showcases the phone’s specs, which includes a Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution. Lastly, the handset runs Android 10.

The Catalog, while listing new specifications, also includes a render of the HTC U11+, so there’s nothing new to share in terms of the rumoured handset’s look.

Previous leaks indicate that the Desire 20 Pro sports a 3.5mm audio jack, a hole punch camera, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a quad-camera setup.

It’s currently unclear when HTC will launch the handset.

Image Credit: Evan Blass

Source: XDA Developers

