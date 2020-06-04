The Desire 20 Pro, HTC’s upcoming mid-range handset, has been added to the Google Play Console Device Catalog.
The device has the codename ‘htc_bymdugl’ with the model name ‘HTC 2Q9j1000,’ according to the listing.
Additionally, the Device Catalog also showcases the phone’s specs, which includes a Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution. Lastly, the handset runs Android 10.
The Catalog, while listing new specifications, also includes a render of the HTC U11+, so there’s nothing new to share in terms of the rumoured handset’s look.
Previous leaks indicate that the Desire 20 Pro sports a 3.5mm audio jack, a hole punch camera, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a quad-camera setup.
It’s currently unclear when HTC will launch the handset.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
Source: XDA Developers
Comments