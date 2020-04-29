Rumoured HTC Desire 20 Pro features hole punch camera and slim bezels

HTC is surprisingly still at it.
According to smartphone leaker Evan Blass, the Desire 20 Pro, codenamed ‘Bayamo,’ is on its way.
The Desire 20 Pro features a hole punch camera in the top right corner and relatively small bezels. The rear of the device includes four sensors, with one likely being a time-of-flight camera. There also appears to be a primary and an ultra wide-angle lens.
Additionally, the phone has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner above the HTC logo. The power button is on the right side and above it is the volume key.
The internals or a possible launch day for the HTC Desire 20 Pro is unclear.
Blass isn’t the only one who has leaked the Desire 20 Pro. HTC leaker @LlabTooFeR has also leaked information about the handset. The phone has appeared on Geekbench, with the handset reportedly featuring 6GB of RAM and Android 10 out of the box.
Image credit: Evan Blass
Source: Evan Blass
