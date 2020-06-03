Telus invests $3.2 million to bring high-speed internet to Keremeos, B.C.

Residents and businesses in Keremeos, B.C. will soon get access to high-speed internet through a new project by Telus and the province.
The Keremeos fibre-to-the-home project from Telus is valued at around $3.2 million and includes a $750,000 contribution from the Connecting British Columbia program.
The Connecting British Columbia program helps internet service providers with the costs of building the infrastructure required to connect communities to broadband internet.
“COVID-19 has shifted the way we communicate, and regional communities need access to technology that will help them adapt to the new normal,” said B.C.’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness, Michelle Mungall, in a press release.
Construction for the project is underway, and is expected to be completed by the end of September. The project will make high-speed internet available to more than 900 homes and businesses in the area.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Keremeos, providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that matter the most to them,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle, in the press release.
Projects funded by the Connecting British Columbia program since 2017 have benefited about 45,000 households in 479 communities, including 83 Indigenous communities.
Comments