Tesla Model Y deliveries beginning in June in Canada

A representative of a Tesla store in Vancouver, British Columbia, says that Model Y delivers are starting in June.
Canadians have been anxiously awaiting their vehicles, but as with the first few Model 3s, the rollout is quite slow.
The report from iPhone in Canada says that Charlie Wang, a tesla owner/advisor who works at the store in Vancouver, has posted on Facebook to confirm the June delivery date. He further goes on to mention that the team is trying to get a few test models for their showroom as well.
We’ve seen reports of Model Ys making their way to Canadian customers since March, but more buyers started receiving notices that their car would arrive sometime in May or June. Now that May has passed, it seems like June is the new delivery window, and Wang’s post confirms it.
Source: iPhone in Canada
