PlayStation’s Days of Play sale offers up to 50 percent off 200 games

As part of its previously announced Days of Play sale, PlayStation has kicked off a suite of major digital game discounts on the PlayStation Store.
These deals will run until June 17th and offer up 50 percent off around 200 titles.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered — $20.24 (regularly $26.99)
- Days Gone — $18.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Death Stranding — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dreams — $40.11 (regularly $53.49)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- MLB The Show 20 — $52.79 (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 20 — $17.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Persona 5 Royal — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil 3 — $52.79 (regularly $79.99)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Check out the full list of Days of Plays digital game deals here.
Some of the other Days of Play deals include offers on controllers, PlayStation Plus and Now subscriptions and PlayStation Gear Store merchandise. Find out more here.
Image credit: Atlus
Comments