PlayStation’s Days of Play sale offers up to 50 percent off 200 games

Recent releases like Resident Evil 3, Persona 5 Royal, Doom Eternal and Dreams are on sale

Jun 3, 2020

4:32 PM EDT

Persona 5 Royal Joker

As part of its previously announced Days of Play sale, PlayStation has kicked off a suite of major digital game discounts on the PlayStation Store.

These deals will run until June 17th and offer up 50 percent off around 200 titles.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

Check out the full list of Days of Plays digital game deals here.

Some of the other Days of Play deals include offers on controllers, PlayStation Plus and Now subscriptions and PlayStation Gear Store merchandise. Find out more here.

Image credit: Atlus

