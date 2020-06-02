Huawei patents suggest company is working on in-screen camera tech

Recent patents suggests Huawei is looking to launch a new smartphone that features under-display camera technology.
The patent showcases a phone with curved edges and small bezels. Due to the phone in the patent lacking a notch, hole-punch cutout or a pop-up camera, it likely means the device features an under-display camera. In-screen selfie shooters were first introduced by Chinese manufacturers Oppo and Xiaomi last year.
This handset also lacks volume buttons, similar to last year’s Mate 30 Pro. To change the Mate 30 Pro’s volume you double-tap on the edge of the device to make a virtual volume slider appear.
Both Huawei patents feature quad-camera setups, including one in a vertical arrangement and another in a circular camera setup reminiscent of the Mate 30 Pro.
Huawei filed both patents last year in October, so it’s possible this filing might relate to the China-based company’s upcoming Mate 40 Pro handset. LetsGoDigital was the first publication to spot the patents.
Image credit: LetsGoDigital
Source: LetsGoDigital
