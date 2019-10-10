Rogers partners with Enjoy, launches personalized smartphone set up service in GTA

Rogers has launched a new personalized service that will send a “connected solutions pro” to any location, at any time, to help set up a newly ordered smartphone device.
The service, called Rogers Pro On-the-Go, will help set the phone up based on the customer preferences, Rogers said.
Rogers Pro On-the-Go, which is in partnership with mobile retail store Enjoy, will first launch with phones and is only available for Rogers wireless customers in the Greater Toronto Area.
In an interview with MobileSyrup, Brent Johnston, president of wireless at Rogers, said that this was an important step for Rogers to take in terms of listening to customers and delivering on what they want. Johnston added that this is an expansion of what the carrier has already done with launching its unlimited data plans as well as device financing services to help customers.
“We are listening to customers and we are proactive about it and leading the industry to a new place,” Johnston said.
This will be the first carrier to offer this type of service offering to its customers, and Johnston added that the service will be expanding in the coming year to more major cities across Canada.
“This is the beginning…we have a tremendous opportunity for this service offering,” he said. “We will grow…but we want to make sure we get to great first.”
During that same interview, Ron Johnson, the CEO of Enjoy, said that 40 full-time employees have been hired and will be dedicated solutions professionals.
“Increasingly…people start online, especially [when ordering a phone], and most of the time they end up in a physical store. But we are bringing that experience to you,” Johnson said. “We want to provide the best experience we can, and we want to provide that for Rogers customers.”
The Toronto-based national carrier said that the service will “save customers valuable time by bringing the store directly to their door, all at no extra cost.”
In order to take advantage of the service, customers need to specify any location within the GTA that they prefer when ordering a phone online.
Johnson explained that the Enjoy solutions pro will meet the customer with the new device at the preferred time, which is also provided by the customer.
The solutions pro will be able to walk the customer through their plan options, set up the device, transfer applications, sync contacts and explain the phone’s features.
