The latest Best Buy Canada weekly flyer highlights the retailers’ ‘Samsung Shopping Event,’ offering deals on TVs, headphones, tablets, refrigerators, smartphones and more.
However, that’s not all on sale; there are also Asus laptops, Skullcandy earphones, and Nikon cameras.
These deals end on May 28th.
Here’s just some of the products on sale in Canadian pricing.
- Samsung HW-R650/ZC 340-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: now $349.99, was $399.99
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV: now $849.99, was $949.99
- Google Home: now $39.99, was $59.99
- Skullcandy INDY Truly Wireless Headphones: now $59.99, was $79.99
- HP Chromebook 14: now $299.99, was $399.99
- SoundSport Free In-Ear Headphones: now 199.99, was $249.99
- Samsung Evo Plus 512GB MicroSD card with adapter: now $149.99, was $199.99
- Logitech G703 Hero Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse: now $99.99, was $129.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro X Tablet: now $1,199.99: now $1,349.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 Processor: now $1,249.99, was $1,599.99
- Sony True Wireless Noise Cancelling Sport Headphones: now $99.99 was $199.99
- Google Chromecast Ultra 4K: now $80, was $90
- Borderlands 3: now $29.99, was $49.99
To check out the complete sale, click here.
Comments