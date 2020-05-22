PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada’s latest flyer offers deals on Samsung tech and more

May 22, 2020

1:32 PM EDT

The latest Best Buy Canada weekly flyer highlights the retailers’ ‘Samsung Shopping Event,’ offering deals on TVs, headphones, tablets, refrigerators, smartphones and more.

However, that’s not all on sale; there are also Asus laptops, Skullcandy earphones, and Nikon cameras.

These deals end on May 28th.

Here’s just some of the products on sale in Canadian pricing.

To check out the complete sale, click here.

