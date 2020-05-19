Tesla boosting cost of ‘Full Self-Driving’ add-on by roughly $1,000

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, has tweeted out that the company is on track to increase the price of the ‘Full Self-Driving’ upgrade by roughly $1,000 worldwide.
Right now in Canada, Full Self Driving costs $9,200. If the price goes up by $1,000, it will cost drivers $12,000. The price increase is slated for July 1st, according to Musk.
Tesla has tweaked and mostly increasing the price of this feature over the past few years as new functionality is added to it. Even after this $1,000 increase, it’s likely to rise further in the future.
Tesla Full Self-Driving option cost rises by ~$1000 worldwide on July 1st. Order a Tesla online in less than 2 minutes at https://t.co/qJm9uPBCX5
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2020
Full Self-Driving is a service Tesla offers that unlocks some of the car’s cooler features, and in the future, it carries with it the promise that you’re vehicle will be able to drive itself. At the moment, it only includes ‘Navigate on Autopilot,’ ‘Summon’ and ‘Autopark.’
It’s unclear if new features will come alongside this price change, but it’s possible. Tesla has also been toying with the idea of letting people add the cost of the upgrade to their financing, even if they don’t purchase it at the same time as their car.
Source: Elon MuskÂ
Comments