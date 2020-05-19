Here’s how to watch Microsoft’s all-digital Build conference

Microsoft’s annual developer conference, Build, kicks off today at 11am.
Build looks quite different this year from what it has in the past. For starters, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft moved the entire conference online. On top of that, the Redmond, Washington-based company made Build free for anyone to watch.
In past years, Microsoft hosted Build in Seattle for about 5,000 developers. Further, developers had to pay over $3,000 CAD to attend the conference.
This time around, Build is much more accessible since you don’t have to leave your house or pay a hefty fee to participate. There is one barrier to entry, however: you’ll need to register first.
If you want to watch Microsoft Build, you can register for free here. The company will kick off Build at 11am ET/8am PT and will host 48 hours of non-stop Build content across different time zones.
Build will have 604 sessions covering topics including Windows, Office, Edge and cloud. While much of it will be developer focussed, Build usually includes some interesting details for consumers too.
If you want to get the most out of Build, make sure to use Microsoft’s digital scheduling system to attend sessions.
Additionally, Microsoft says it will stream some live coding workshops on Twitch, but hasn’t yet shared details on which channel it will use to do so.
