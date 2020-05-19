Dell unveils new Latitude, Precision workstation laptops with 10th Gen Intel vPro CPUs

Dell unveiled new intelligent and secure business PCs across its Latitude and Precision portfolios. The new computers boast improved performance and security for business users as well as better sustainability through the use of recycled materials, energy-efficient designs and more.
To start, Dell unveiled the new ultra-premium Latitude 9000 series as well as the completely redesigned Latitude 7000 series. Both feature machined and brushed aluminum chassis, long battery life, screens with narrow bezels, 10th Gen Intel vPro processors and support for Wi-Fi 6.
The Latitude 9510, for example, is a small and light 15-inch PC for on-the-go executives. It weighs in at just 3.1 pounds and offers a “5G-ready design” with up to 34 hours of battery life. The 9510 is also Project Athena-verified.
On the other hand, the Latitude 7410 and 7310 are tiny 14-inch and 13-inch laptops configurable as 2-in-1 devices. The Latitude 7410 can also ship with a 4K screen with low blue light to improve eye comfort.
Dell’s Precision portfolio, on the other hand, is full of workstation-grade laptops able to handle intensive graphics processing, data analysis and CAD modelling. Thanks to improved thermals, the new, smaller and sleeker Precision line can offer professional-grade Nvidia graphics and the latest 10th Gen Intel Core vPro and Xeon processors.
The Precision 5550 and 5750 are 15- and 17-inch laptops sporting 16:10 ‘InfinityEdge’ displays with support for up to HDR 400. The 5750 is also ready for virtual and augmented reality applications as well as “AI-ready,” according to Dell.
Finally, Dell announced new OptiPlex towers and all-in-one desktops designed for deployment in industries like healthcare and education. The new designs can save space while still offering excellent performance.
The new Latitude line will be available starting May 19th with starting prices ranging from $999 USD to $1,899 USD depending on the model (roughly $1,395.85 to $2,653.38 CAD). Some models of the Precision line will be available starting May 19th and May 28th, while others won’t be available until June or September. Starting prices range from $939 to $2,399 USD (approximately $1,312.02 to $3,352 CAD), with some models’ prices yet to be determined.
You can learn more about Dell’s new business laptops on the company’s website.
