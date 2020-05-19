PREVIOUS|
Apple Canada once again selling refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models

You can get up to $450 off depending on the model

May 19, 2020

4:41 PM EDT

16-inch MacBook Pro

If you’re looking to pick up a new(ish) 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can get one for a bit of a discount from Apple Canada if you don’t mind buying a refurbished model.

The lowest-cost 16-inch model in Apple Store is priced at $2,549 CAD, while the most expensive model costs $6,349.Â 

The base-model spec includes 16GB of RAM, a 2.6GHz 6â€‘core Intel Core i7, a 512GB SSD and the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Brand new, this model costs $3,000, so the refurb saves you $450 in total.

Right now, there are just over two pages of 16-inch models, so there should be a spec layout for just about everyone. However, be warned that Apple doesn’t restock this store every day, and as far as I can tell, it’s been a few weeks since the last time that Apple had 16-inch refurbished MacBook Pro laptops on sale.

It’s worth noting you still get a one-year warranty from Apple when you buy refurbished from its store, and you can even add Apple Care to your purchase.

Source: Apple Refurbished Store

