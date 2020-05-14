McDonald’s Canada opens restaurants for take-out and continues drive-thru, McDelivery and curbside service

It certainly seems that some businesses in Canada are adjusting to the COVID-19 ‘new normal,’ as McDonald’s Canada has announced it will start to open its restaurants for take-out service.
The fast-food chain stated that it will start with ’30 test locations’ across the country and follow the guidelines from local health authorities. McDonald’s Canada also noted that McDelivery, Curbside Service and Drive-Thru are still available throughout Canada.
Here’s a rundown of what McDonald’s is doing during this test phase:
- Restaurants will re-open for take-out service in addition to remaining open for McDelivery, Curbside
- Service and Drive-Thru. Dining room seating and Play Places will remain closed
- Contact-free service will extend to in-restaurant take-out
- There will be dedicated restaurant entrances and exits, with social distancing markings inside and out, for both guests and McDelivery drivers
- Every second register will be used in-restaurant and will be fitted with protective screens
- High-touch areas will be sanitized frequently including kiosks and washrooms, which will both be open
- Drink refills and reusable mugs will remain on hold, and condiment stations closed
- The number of guests permitted inside a restaurant at one time will be limited based on restaurant size
“We are committed to providing Canadians with a safe environment and trusted source of quick and affordable meals at a time when so many other options are unavailable,” said John Betts, president and CEO, McDonald’s Canada.
While this is a good sign of things to come, the fastest and probably safest way to order is through the app for McDelivery and curbside service.
