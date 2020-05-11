Mastercard’s RiskRecon offers Canadian small businesses free cybersecurity assessments

Small businesses are quickly moving online to keep afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing physical distancing measures. However, with increased online presence comes greater exposure to cyber threats.
To help Canadian small businesses, Mastercard company RiskRecon will provide free cybersecurity assessments until December 31st, 2020.
RiskRecon’s cyber health assessment will help businesses identify and address potential vulnerabilities in their systems. If businesses are able to catch these vulnerabilities early, it could help them stay ahead of cybercriminals.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and now, more than ever, it’s vital that they be protected,” said Sue Hutchison, senior vice president of product, digital and new payments for Mastercard Canada.
Small businesses that take advantage of RiskRecon’s offer will have access to its ‘My Cyber Risk’ service and portal. Further, those businesses will receive continuous cyberhealth assessments along with actionable recommendations for how to strengthen their cybersecurity.
RiskRecon says it uses passive techniques to continuously discover an enterprise’s digital footprint and non-invasively assess their security risk across 40 criteria spanning thousands of security checks.
Mastercard also recently announced free RiskRecon cybersecurity assessments for Canadian healthcare organizations through December 31st, 2020.
Those interested can apply for the program here or learn more about RiskRecon on its website.
