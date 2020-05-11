Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 768G with focus on 5G, gaming

Qualcomm is levelling up its mid-range offerings with a new Snapdragon 768G system on a chip (SoC).
Following up the 765G announced in 2019, Qualcomm positioned the new 768G as a gaming-oriented chip with better performance. Like the 765G, the new SoC prominently features 5G and on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
The 768G includes a Qualcomm Kryo 475 CPU Prime core clock speed of up to 2.8GHz, improved from the 765G’s 2.4GHz. It also has an Adreno 620 GPU with a 15 percent performance increase over the 765G and support for Adreno Updateable GPU drivers, the first 7-series SoC to do so.
On the gaming side of things, Qualcomm says the 768G includes select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. These can provide special game extensions and optimizations, smoother gameplay and more enhanced detail and colour thanks to true 10-bit HDR. Additionally, the 768G supports up to 120Hz displays for smoother gaming experiences.
Qualcomm says the 768G brings superior 5G multimode connectivity around the world thanks to the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF system, which supports all key regions and frequency bands including mmWave and sub-6GHz, 5G SA and NSA modes, TDD and FDD with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), global 5G roaming and support for multi-SIM.
Practically, users will see peak download speeds of up to 3.7Gbps and uploads of up to 1.6Gbps with the X52 modem on capable 5G networks.
Finally, the 768G includes Qualcomm’s 5th-generation AI Engine. The company says it enhances “nearly every mobile experience,” whether that’s gaming, taking photos or even talking on the phone. The AI Engine supports real-time translation, AI-powered lens filters and more. Further, when coupled with Qualcomm’s low-power Sensing Hub, it allows devices to be contextually aware of voice commands when using AI voice assistants.
You can learn more about the new 768G on Qualcomm’s website.
