News

Google Hardware VP shares screenshot likely from unannounced Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a is rumoured to come out on May 22nd

May 6, 2020

12:44 PM EDT

Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior VP of Hardware, seems to be using the unannounced Pixel 4a mid-range smartphone.

Osterloh shared a screenshot of his Earth badge on Fitbit where it showed he has tracked 7,900 miles.

While this might be a big accomplishment, commenters on Twitter seemed to be more interested in the phone he used to take the screenshot.

Now, it’s typically difficult to tell what phone a person used for a screenshot, but there are a couple of signs.

The screenshot has the time and notifications pushed to the right, making room for a hole punch selfie camera. It’s possible, Osterloh could be using another handset with a right aligning hole-punch selfie camera; however, that would mean the VP of Hardware at Google is not using a Pixel handset.

Alternatively, Osterloh could be using a Pixel 4 or 4 XL with a simulated hole-punch cutout from the ‘Display cutout’ menu in Developer Options. This is unlikely, but it would explain the odd spacing between the clock and edge of the screen.

There seems to be some space above the notifications, that could indicate that the Pixel 4a features a rather large selfie shooter, similar to the hole-punch cameras on other mid-range handsets. However, according to past leaks, the selfie shooter didn’t seem all that big.

Further, the phone seems to have 13:6 aspect ratio, the same as the unannounced Pixel 4a. The device’s resolution should be 2340 x 1080, but the actual resolution of the screenshot is 2048 x 945, but it’s possible the image was just scaled down for Twitter, according to 9to5Google.

And even though the phone isn’t out yet, with Pixel 4a’s expected May 22nd release date it makes sense that Osterloh would be getting early access to the handset.

The Pixel 4a is also rumoured to feature a 5.81-inch display, a Snapdragon 730 chipset, a 3080mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Image Credit: Evan Blass 

Source: Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh), 9to5Google

