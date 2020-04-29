We’ve learned a lot about the Google Pixel 4a over the past few weeks. However, German site Caschys Blog claims to have received information about the Pixel 4a’s release date.
According to the blog, the internal documents indicate that the European carrier Vodafone will launch on May 22nd. Though we can’t say for sure, this does seem likely.
We expected Google to unveil the Pixel 4a at I/O 2020 between May 12th and 14th, then release the device a couple of weeks later. While, I/O has been fully cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a May 22nd release still lines up.
According to Android Police, Caschys Blog accurately leaked the Pixel 3a through the Vodafone internal documents last year as well.
We’ve seen the phone’s specs, retail packaging, leaked pricing and more, so it makes sense that the handset would launch in the very near future.
Source: Caschys Blog Via: Android Police
