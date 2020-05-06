PREVIOUS|
Google to host Android 11 beta live stream next month

The digital keynote is set take place on June 3rd

With Google’s I/O 2020 developer conference cancelled, the company is turning its huge Android announcements into a live stream.

The keynote, ‘Android 11: The Beta Launch Show,’ is set to take place on June 3rd at 11am ET/8am PT.

The ‘Android 11: The Beta Launch Show’ will share “all the best of what’s new in Android”. In addition, there will be a Q&A that includes topics like Google Play, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, and more.

Android engineering vice president Dave Burke will host the event along with Stephanie Cuthbertson, the senior director of product management, as well as other speakers.

The live stream will cap off with the release of the Android 11 Beta.

In anticipation of the live stream, anyone can sign up for Android 11 Beta Launch Show updates here.

Image Credit: Android Developers Via: Twitter

Source: Google Via: 9To5Google

