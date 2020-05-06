Twitter testing new threaded tweets layout on iOS and web

Twitter is testing a new layout that makes it easier to understand what tweet or post you’re replying to on the platform.
The layout uses lines and indentations to organize tweets and replies to make it more obvious which users are replying to each other.
Twitter made the announcement through its support account and notes that some users on “iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view.”
Your conversations are the 💙 of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow.
Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020
Sometimes Twitter threads can get quite long and hard to follow, so this new layout would certainly make it easier to follow a conversation.
Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted the new layout last month, and noted that a tweet will expand after you click on it in order to give users an easy way to post a reply.
Twitter is known for testing out different layouts, and has been playing around with several different ways to showcase threaded replies. This new one looks quite clean, and if Twitter and its users are happy with the test, we can expect to see it roll out more widely.
