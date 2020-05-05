Facebook is developing a new Oculus Quest VR headset: report

The next generation of Facebook’s standalone Oculus Quest headset is reportedly in the works, according to Bloomberg.
The next iteration of the Quest will also be a standalone headset. It will seemingly be smaller, lighter and have a faster refresh rate than the first-generation headset. The headset was originally set to launch around the time of Facebook’s Oculus Connect conference in late 2020.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into those plans and has delayed the development, manufacturing and release of the second-generation Quest to 2021.
Even if the original plan was to release the headset this year, Facebook has yet to decide on what the final design will be. The design’s main goal is to reduce the weight and size of the current model to make it more comfortable for device users to wear.
Bloomberg reports that current prototypes of the headset range between 10 to 15 percent smaller than the current Quest. The decrease in size weighs the device closer to one pound compared to the 1.25 pounds of the Quest.
Other improvements to the device include a 90Hz or 120 Hz refresh rate, the overall design and updated controllers.
That’s not only thing Oculus is working on; it’s also reportedly planning to launch an AR headset in 2023. That said, this may also see delays with hardware development because of the pandemic and engineers only being able to work on software from home.
