TikTok adds donation stickers to let users donate to charity

TikTok has announced it’s encouraging users to donate to charitable organizations affected by COVID-19 with the addition of donation stickers to the app.
The new interactive feature is embedded directly in the app and gives TikTok creators a new way to help raise funds within their videos or livestreams.
By clicking on an organization’s donation sticker in a video, TikTok users are guided to a pop-up window where they can submit a donation amount of there choosing. This is done through the app itself and Tiltify, a charitable fundraising platform, which processes donation transactions securely.
The stickers are currently available to U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Italy. While the donation stickers are not available for users here in Canada, the option to donate is still available for Canadians and anyone else with a credit card.
The list of charities TikTok users can donate to includes the CDC Foundation in the U.S., the British Red Cross in the U.K. and more. TikTok selected charities based on if they were affected hard by the pandemic and the help they provide to communities that use the service.
TikTok says it will match the first $10 million USD (roughly $13.9 million CAD) donated until May 27th. However, donation stickers won’t go away after that date. TikTok says it will be an ongoing and permanent feature in the app.
