Amazon launches Prime Video Store in Canada for movie rentals and purchases

Amazon has launched its Prime Video Store in Canada, allowing users to rent or purchase titles from a catalogue of both new and old movies.
The Prime Video Store was previously only available in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Japan.
The store can be browsed via primevideo.com or the Prime Video app on Android, iOS and smart TVs. Overall, Amazon says the Prime Video Store will feature titles from such studios as Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount, Lionsgate and Elevation. Some major and/or recent releases that are on the Prime Video Store include Joker, Sonic the Hedgehog, Little Women and The Rhythm Section.
It’s important to note that a Prime Video subscription isn’t required, only an Amazon account. The Prime Video Store is meant to complement Prime Video, which will continue to offer original and licensed content, such as the recently released My Spy.
In terms of pricing, the Prime Video Store is comparable to other platforms like iTunes and Google Play. For example, Joker costs $6.99 CAD to rent and $24.99 to purchase on both the Prime Video Store and iTunes.
However, it’s worth noting that some prominent films that were recently released early on digital in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are missing from the Prime Video Store, such as Warner Bros.’ The Way Back (released on March 24th) and Universal’s Trolls World Tour (released on April 10th).
In any case, you can see the full catalogue for yourself here.
Source: Amazon
