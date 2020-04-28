Anchor rolls out new tool for turning video calls into podcasts

Podcast-making app Anchor is rolling out a new feature that makes it easier to turn your video calls into podcasts.
Considering that everyone’s staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this could be a great way to turn your weekly Animal Crossing video chat into a podcast. But before you get too excited, it’s important to note how Anchor’s feature works.
Essentially, the Spotify-owned app will let users upload a video recording and will automatically pull the audio out of the file. The new tool works on the web and supports both .mp4 and .mov uploads.
Unfortunately, that means people are on their own when it comes to actually recording their video calls. How you go about recording a video call depends on the platform you’re using. Thankfully, Anchor’s announcement post linked to explainers for recording video chats on Google Meet, Zoom, Instagram Live, Skype, FaceTime and Twitch.
Further, Anchor notes that users cannot upload a YouTube video directly to the platform, but can upload the raw video file of it if they have it.
This new feature is the latest in a series of additions Anchor made to its platform that makes it easier to create podcasts. For example, the platform added a way to record a podcast from a web browser without an account back in March.
However, for all the work Anchor has done to make podcasting as easy as possible, it remains to be seen if people are actually listening. Recent data showed that podcast listening was down during the COVID-19 pandemic in part because people were working from home instead of commuting. In other words, you might have enough time to create a podcast now, but that doesn’t mean people have the time to listen to it.
You can learn more about the new Anchor feature here.
Comments