You can tune into a livestream of the gorillas at the Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo has partnered with the Toronto Star to provide a livestream of the gorillas at the zoo, while it remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The livestream will be available on YouTube from 10:30am to 4:30pm ET every day. The Star says that viewers will be able to see the gorillas play and forage for foliage. It notes that the best time to watch the livestream is at noon, which is when they receive their treats.
Interestingly, the zoo was originally going to livestream its nine ring-tailed lemurs, but they turned out to be “too shy.” Now, viewers can watch eight gorillas, including a baby gorilla, as they go about their day in the rainforest habitat exhibit.
The zoo is also featuring several other livestreams on Facebook Live, during which the zoo-keepers offer educational information about different animals.
The Toronto Zoo is not the only attraction that is going digital during the pandemic. For instance, Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto is holding several daily live streams that feature all kinds of sea creatures.
Image credit: The Toronto Star
Source: The Toronto Star
