News

Telus announces several donations to charity organizations across the country

The carrier is giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations in major Canadian cities

Apr 21, 2020

10:50 AM EDT

Telus

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is making sizeable donations to non-profit and charity organizations across the country to aid the COVID-19 responses.

The Telus Greater Toronto Area community board is giving $175,000 to local charities in the area and is also committing another $525,000 to be given out in 2020.

In Vancouver, the carrier is giving $200,000 to charities in the area, and is committing another $600,000 to be given out this year. Telus is donating $150,000 to charities in Ottawa and is committing another $250,000 as well.

“As the charities and nonprofits across the country work to rapidly pivot their programs, these funds are crucial to enable the delivery of resources to those who need it most,” Telus stated in a press release.

In Montreal, the carrier is donating $130,000 to aid COVID-19 relief efforts and is committing another $470,000 for the rest of the year. Telus is also donating $100,000 to the Okanagan area in B.C. and is committing another $115,000.

In addition to these initiatives, Telus is also delivering over 10,000 free phones to help isolated seniors and vulnerable Canadians stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Telus 

