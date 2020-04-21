Apple Ring patent details gesture-based input to control other devices

In Q3 of 2019, Apple filed its second-ever patent regarding the Apple Ring. According to Patently Apple, the Cupertino, California-based company was granted the patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday, April 21st.
The patent details the ring-shaped device’s gesture-based input to control other products.
For example, the Apple Ring would have a pointing gesture, which would perform a command on a nearby device. Additionally, it would have a touch-sensitive surface on its body, which would allow its users to perform touch-sensitive gestures as well. Also, there would be input that includes the movement of the ring.
Apple filed its first-ever patent regarding the Ring back in 2015. That first patent was published in 2019 and included information about the touchpad as well as being able to use Siri and have some sort of biometric authentication, which could be used to control a computer, TV, or a TV box.
It sounds like this upcoming Apple Ring product would work similarly to Amazon’s Echo Loop that the company unveiled last year.
Even though Apple has patented the device, it’s possible that the company may never officially unveil it.
Source: Patently Apple
