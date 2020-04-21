TP-Link’s Deco X60, X20 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers will launch in Canada next month

TP-Link’s newest Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers will soon be available in Canada.
Starting in May, both the Deco X60 AX3000 and the Deco X20 AX1800 ‘Mesh WiFi 6 Whole Home Routers’ will be available online at Best Buy Canada and other select retailers. Both products are similar in function and ability, with small differences in theoretical max speeds and other specs.
TP-Link says the routers feature next-gen Wi-Fi 6 technology like multi-user multiple-input multiple-output (MU-MIMO), orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) and 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM). If that doesn’t mean much to you, that’s okay. In practice, those technologies increase network capacity and efficiency.
For example, the Deco X60 and X20 can support up to 150 connected devices without impacting performance thanks to MU-MIMO and OFDMA. Additionally, 1024-QAM helps boost speeds up to 3Gbps on the X60 and 1.8Gbps on the X20. While certainly impressive, it’s important to note that the numbers on the box don’t necessarily translate to real-world speed. Other factors such as the internet speed you pay for, house layout and signal interference can impact performance.
That said, TP-Link says the Deco X60 and X20 support features like ‘BSS Coloring,’ which detects and marks data from neighbouring Wi-Fi networks to avoid slowdowns and unnecessary interference. Meanwhile, the mesh routers also support ‘beamforming,’ which can optimize connections based on the location of devices for better signal.
Finally, both the X60 and X20 include support for WP3 encryption as well as TP-Link HomeCare, which is powered by TrendMicro. HomeCare includes antivirus software, parental controls and a quality of service (QoS) controller. Customers can use the Deco app to quickly set up and manage the routers and both the X60 and X20 work with Amazon Alexa.
The Deco X60 will be available in a 3-pack configuration starting in May 2020 with an MSRP of $549.99. The X20 will also come in a 3-pack configuration with an MSRP of $399.99.
You can learn more about the Deco mesh Wi-Fi routers on TP-Link’s website.
