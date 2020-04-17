Amazon Canada accidentally lists Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller

It seems Microsoft and CD Projekt Red might have something in store for fans of themed controllers and upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077.
One of 2020’s most anticipated games of the year is getting a themed Xbox controller, according to a listing on Amazon Canada. The controller is slated to release on May 4th, according to the listing. The gamepad is included with an Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle, which is releasing June according to a video showcasing the console on Xbox’s Youtube channel.
Unlike other recent leaked Amazon product listings, this one features detailed pictures of the controller and its packaging. Further, just by looking at the lack of share button on the themed gamepad, it’s definitely not an Xbox Series X controller
After news broke about Cyberpunk Xbox One controller’s existence, the listing was quickly removed. There is no official release date from either Microsoft or CD Projekt Red regarding when or if the controller will be released separately from the special edition console.
Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to release on September 17th. When the game comes to Xbox Series X, Cyberpunk 2077 owners on Xbox One will get a free upgrade for the Xbox Series X version of the game.
Update 04/17/2020 3:20pm: This story has been updated with information regarding the Xbox One Cyberpunk controller and console’s official announcement.
