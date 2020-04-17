Netflix pledges $150 million in funding to support crews during COVID-19

Netflix has confirmed to Variety that it has expanded its hardship fund by 50 percent to $150 million USD (about $210 million CAD) to support crew members on its various worldwide productions during COVID-19.
So far, $1 million CAD of this funding has gone towards to the AFC, the organization that helps support members of the Canadian entertainment industry.
In response to the global health crisis, Netflix shut down its productions in various parts of the world, as have countless other companies. Naturally, this has put crew members out of work, including those on Netflix’s Pieces of Her. The thriller series — starring Hereditary‘s Toni Collette — was in pre-production in Vancouver and one week away from beginning filming prior to business being put on hold.
Of course, it remains to be seen when COVID-19-related restrictions will loosen and work will be able to resume.
In the meantime, the crew who was working on Pieces of Her are being kept on Netflix’s payroll during the pandemic, reports Variety. Netflix’s hardship fund works out to seven weeks’ worth of pay.
Source: Variety
