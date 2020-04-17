Microsoft reveals Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition console

Following a few days of teases, Microsoft has officially unveiled a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X console.
The system sports laser etchings, glow-in-the-dark decals, a blue LED light and custom panels. The other side of the box, meanwhile, has the ‘Samurai’ logo seen in much of the marketing for the game. Accompanying the console is the metallic-looking Xbox One controller that was leaked on Amazon earlier this week.
Microsoft didn’t reveal specific pricing for the system, but did note that it will launch sometime in June. Notably, this is three months earlier than the September 17th launch of Cyberpunk 2077 itself.
That said, the console will still come with a copy of the game, based on the packaging shown in the reveal trailer. It’s safe to say this will be a download code that can only be redeemed once the game actually launches later this year.
According to developer CD Projekt Red, production on Cyberpunk 2077 is going well remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the studio still expects the game to release in September.
It’s worth noting that Cyberpunk 2077 was originally slated to release on April 16th, but was delayed until September to give the team more time to polish the game.
The game is CD Projekt’s highly-anticipated followup to its 2015 Game of the Year-winning fantasy-RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In Cyberpunk 2077, players assume the role of a mercenary named V who navigates an expansive futuristic world, making choices that impact the narrative while developing their character through deep RPG progression systems.
Notably, the game features Toronto’s own Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) as Johnny Silverhand, a non-playable rocker character who has more lines than anyone besides V. Additionally, Vancouver-born musician Grimes is voicing a character as well as providing original music to the game’s soundtrack.
Earlier this year, Microsoft and CD Projekt confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be supported by the Xbox Series X’s ‘Smart Delivery’ feature. This will ensure that those who buy the game on Xbox One will be able to play an enhanced version of the game on Series X at no additional cost.
Comments