Samsung has officially revealed the Tab S6 Lite, a more affordable version of last year’s Tab S6.
This is a downgraded version of the Tab S6, but if you’re looking for a basic tablet and don’t want to spend a lot of money, the Lite variant could be exactly what you’re after. Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t officially revealed the pricing or when the tablet is releasing.
The Tab S6 Lite features 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of expandable storage, a still unknown octa-core processor, a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution, an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.
The device also sports a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Android 10 and One UI 2.1. The tablet also comes with an S Pen and features a 7,040mAh battery.
There’s also messaging and call forward if you have a compatible Samsung phone, like the Galaxy S20 or Note 10+, for example.
We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for more information regarding pricing and availability.
Source: Samsung
