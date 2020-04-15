PREVIOUS|
Koodo add-on offers some customers an extra 10GB of data for $15

The offer ends on April 29th

Apr 15, 2020

6:45 PM EDT

Koodo is at it again.

The Telus owned company is sending out texts offering some customers more data for an extra price.

I received the text and it offered me 4GB of extra data for $10 or an extra 10GB for $15. I’m already on the $60 for 10GB of data plan so if I take the add-on I could have 14GB of data for $70 or 20GB of data for $75.  My offer ends on April 29th.

This isn’t the first time Koodo has offered these add-ons. Back in February, the carrier was offering some customers 20GB of data for $65, so I’m going to hold out for something better.

But let us know in the comments below have you received this offer from Koodo, or maybe something better?

To receive these deals you have to be subscribed to Koodo’s text offers.

