Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 6 — 12]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
The Lighthouse
From writer-director Robert Eggers (The Witch) comes the harrowing story of two lighthouse keepers who begin to lose their sanity when a storm traps them on a remote island.
The Lighthouse stars Robert Pattinson (Good Time) and Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate). It’s worth noting that the film was shot in various parts of Nova Scotia.
Original theatrical release date: October 18th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 6th, 2020
Genre: Psychological horror
Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent (based on 352 reviews)
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
Stream The Lighthouse here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Cardinal (Season 4)
In the fourth and final season of the hit Canadian Screen Award-winning drama series, detectives Cardinal and Delorme face off against a calculated killer.
Cardinal adapts the crime novels of North Bay, Ontario’s Giles Blunt, was created by New Denver, B.C.’s Aubrey Nealon and stars Billy Campbell (The Killing) and Drummondville, Quebec’s Karine Vanasse (Revenge)
It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in parts of Northern Ontario.
Original TV broadcast date: April 6th, 2020 (CTV, first episode)
Crave release date: April 7th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes stream every Tuesday)
Genre: Crime drama
Runtime: TBA
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Cardinal here.
Insecure (Season 4)
Issa, Molly, Lawrence and Tiffany evaluate their relationships in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in the next phase of their lives.
Insecure was created by Issa Rae (Awkward Black Girl) and Larry Wilmore (The Daily Show) and stars Rae, Jay Ellis (The Game), Yvonne Orji (Night School) and Amanda Seals (The Real).
Crave/HBO Canada release date: April 12th, 2020 at 10pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Insecure (Season 4) here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Good Boys
Three sixth-graders get into increasingly crazy hijinks as they attempt to get into a party hosted by their popular classmates.
Good Boys was co-written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky (The Office) and stars Vancouver-born Jacob Tremblay (The Room), Keith L. Williams (The Last Man on Earth), Brady Noon (Boardwalk Empire) and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out).
It’s also worth noting that the film was produced by Vancouver comedians Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad) and shot in parts of British Columbia.
Original theatrical release date: August 16th, 2019
Crave release date: April 10th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on 237 reviews)
Stream Good Boys here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Run
A woman drops everything in her life to flee to New York to meet her college sweetheart and fulfill a pact they made 17 years prior.
Run was created by Vicky Jones (Fleabag) and stars Merritt Weaver (Unbelievable), Domnhall Gleeson (Ex Machina) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).
Crave/HBO Canada release date: April 12th at 10:30pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Black comedy, thriller
Runtime: Seven episodes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent (based on 12 reviews)
Stream Run here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Disney+
Maggie Simpson in “Playdate with Destiny”
Maggie Simpson in “Playdate With Destiny” from @TheSimpsons is coming tomorrow to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ogTvUjXNV7
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 9, 2020
In Playdate with Destiny, Homer leaves Maggie at the playground, where she falls in love with baby Hudson. It’s worth noting that the short sets up an April 19th episode of The Simpsons that will continue their story.
Original theatrical release date: March 6th, 2020
Disney+ release date: April 10th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime:
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Playdate with Destiny here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
Netflix
The Big Show Show [Netflix Original]
The Big Show Show follows the family life of a fictionalized version of the titular WWE wrestler (played by himself).
The series was created by Josh Bycel (Scrubs) and Jason Berger (Happy Endings).
Netflix Canada release date: April 6th, 2020
Genre: Sitcom
Runtime: Eight episodes (26 to 29 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Big Show Show here.
LA Originals [Netflix Original]
This latest Netflix documentary looks at Chicano artists Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon and the impact their work had on hip-hop.
Notably, the documentary features interviews with the likes of rapper Eminem, actress Michelle Rodriguez and the late NBA star Kobe Bryant.
Netflix Canada release date: April 10th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream LA Originals here.
Love Wedding Repeat [Netflix Original]
Jack experiences different versions of the same day as he tries to manage his sister’s wedding.
Love Wedding Repeat was written and directed by Dean Craig (Off the Hook) and stars Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games series), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) and Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself).
Netflix Canada release date: April 10th, 2020
Genre: Romantic comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Love Wedding Repeat here.
Tigertail [Netflix Original]
A man reflects on his journey from Taiwan to America while reconnecting with his estranged daughter.
Tigertail was written and directed by Alan Yang (Master of None) and stars Tzi Ma (The Farewell), Kristine Ko (The Great Indoors) and Hong-Chi Lee (Thanatos, Drunk).
Netflix Canada release date: April 10th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Tigertail here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
What are you planning to stream this week? Let us know in the comments!
In case you missed it, find out what was new to Canadian streaming services last week here.
Image credit: Netflix
Comments