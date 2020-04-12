Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Google Stadia’s free tier launches in Canada with bonus two months of Pro
- Sony reveals first official look at the PlayStation 5 controller, the ‘DualSense’
- Telus tops ranks in latest Tutela mobile experience report
- Telus CEO donates three-months salary to support healthcare workers
- Toronto General Hospital running phone donation drive to keep patients connected
- Customer confesses Bell technician was exposed to COVID-19 during installation
- Canadian telecom market predicted to see $2 billion decline in revenue
- Canadian Tire stores in Ontario limited to online and curbside pickup services
- Yukon government, Northwestel partner to provide cellphones to women in need
- Mobile streaming service Quibi now available in Canada
- Telus Health enables 26,000 doctors to conduct virtual visits
- LG V60 ThinQ with Dual Screen launches in Canada on April 9
- Huawei shipping millions of masks to Canada
- Disney+ streaming services surpasses 50 million paid subscribers worldwide
