CRTC extends deadlines, postpones public hearings amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is extending most deadlines and postposing public hearings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are delaying the launch of certain new proceedings. We know the industry’s primary focus, presently, is on the delivery of services to Canadians,” the commission wrote in an email.
The CRTC notes that it is paying attention to the shifting landscape and is adjusting its work accordingly and dealing with urgent matters.
The extensions of deadlines and postponement of certain public hearings will likely delay some of the on-going projects that the CRTC was dealing with this year. It is currently unknown which initiatives will be delayed, but we will likely learn more in the coming weeks.
Further, the CRTC states that the telecommunications sector is working to maintain a high level of service so that Canadians can remain connected amid the pandemic.
The commission says that although “there may be occasions where networks are more congested, we know service providers are trying to resolve any issues in a timely manner.”
Comments