Next batch of new emojis delayed six months due to COVID-19 pandemic

The next batch of emoji characters, otherwise known as Unicode 14, is being delayed for six months due to COVID-19.
The company behind the popular digital expressions is called the Unicode Consortium and it’s primarily made up of volunteers. Under the current circumstances, the volunteers have a lot on their plates and have decided to postpone the next new emoji for six months.
This means that we won’t see any new emoji for quite a while. The Consortium says that once it releases a batch of emoji, it takes companies roughly six months to incorporate them into their apps and services. Therefore, we likely won’t see any more new characters besides the ones shown off in March this year.
The silver lining is that if you wanted to submit a new emoji design, the deadline for submissions has been pushed back from June 15th, 2020 to September 1st, 2020.
Source: Unicode Consortium
