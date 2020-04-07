Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in early April 2020

Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand game subscription service.
Now, the company has unveiled the next batch of titles hitting Game Pass in the first half of April.
Note that the lineups for Game Pass for Console and PC are different.
Xbox Game Pass for Console
So far this month, Game Pass for Console has already added NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.
Next up for Xbox One is Alvastia Chronicles and Journey to the Savage Planet on April 9th.
It’s worth noting that Journey to the Savage Planet was developed by Montreal-based Typhoon Studios, which was acquired by Google’s Stadia division last year.
Xbox Game Pass for PC
Earlier this month, the service added Overcooked! 2.
Now, here’s what’s next:
- Alvastia Chronicles
- Football Manager 2020
- Mistover
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
It’s important to note that Microsoft doesn’t specify drop dates for titles when they’re first announced for Game Pass for PC. Instead, the company makes subsequent release date announcements via its official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account.
Further, Xbox says Yakuza Kiwami is coming to Game Pass “soon,” following the service’s addition of Yakuza 0 in February. This is particularly notable, given that the Yakuza games weren’t previously on an Xbox platform.
Meanwhile, Xbox also revealed that Grounded, the new co-op game from first-party studio Obsidian, will launch in preview on Game Pass on July 28th on Xbox One and PC.
Finally, Microsoft also confirmed which games are leaving Game Pass on April 15th:
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Console)
- Fez (PC)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (Console)
- Into the Breach (PC)
- MX vs ATV Reflex (Console)
- Prey (Console & PC)
- Samurai Showdown II (Console)
- Valkyria Chronicles (PC)
It’s worth noting that subscribers can buy any of these games for 20 percent off with Game Pass to own them forever.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.
Find out what came to Game Pass last month here.
Source: Xbox
