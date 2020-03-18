Here’s what’s hitting Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in late March 2020

It’s been a big day for Xbox Game Pass.
In addition to revealing a brand-new free DLC benefits system, Microsoft has confirmed the next batch of games that are coming to the service on both Xbox One and PC in the second half of March.
Xbox Game Pass for Console
March 19th — Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Kona and The Surge 2
March 24th — Bleeding Edge
March 26th — Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Xbox Game Pass for PC
- Astrologaster
- Bleeding Edge
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- The Surge 2
It’s important to note that Microsoft doesn’t specify drop dates for titles when they’re first announced to be coming to Game Pass for PC. Instead, the company makes subsequent release date announcements via its official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account.
Finally, Microsoft has confirmed which games are soon leaving both Game Pass for Console and PC.
Console
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Cities: Skylines
- The Golf Club 2
- Lego Worlds
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Vampyr
PC
- Battle Chef Brigade
- Cities: Skylines
- Kingsway
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You
- Vampyr
Microsoft did not confirm specific dates for when each title is leaving its respective service.
