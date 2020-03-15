Instagram cracks down on AR effects related to COVID-19

Instagram is preventing users from accessing AR effects related to COVID-19 unless they were made by a legitimate health organization.
The platform is essentially attempting to limit the spread of misinformation as well as stop insensitive jokes about the virus from being displayed.
Instagram said that it is going to take down any coronavirus AR filters that include information that claims to predict or cure the virus. It is also not going to approve any new coronavirus-related AR filters.
It already said that it’s removing “known harmful misinformation” related to coronavirus. Further, when someone taps on a hashtag related to COVID-19, Instagram displays resources from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other local health authorities.
A growing number of apps and platforms are placing safeguards around information related to the coronavirus in an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation.
Facebook and Twitter have banned ads related to the virus, while giving credible organizations like the WHO more ad space to inform the public.
Source: TechCrunch
Comments