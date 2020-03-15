Airbnb extends no-charge cancellation policy due to coronavirus

Airbnb says that it is allowing guests to cancel reservations with check-in dates between March 14th and April 15th with no charge or penalty.
The policy applies to reservations that were made before March 14th. Airbnb says that this applies to every country and region around the world.
Airbnb has said that it understands that this announcement is going to impact hosts, many of whom it says depend on the economics they generate on Airbnb.
“We will be working in the days and weeks ahead to identify tools and initiatives to support our hosts during these very challenging times,” the company wrote in a statement.
Airbnb notes that it has tried to find a balance between supporting hosts and protecting the well-being of its community and plans to find more ways to help its hosts. It also outlined that it is not going to collect any fees or benefit from any cancelled reservations.
It’s interesting to note that Airbnb says that many hosts around the world have already issued refunds prior to this new policy.
“We examined Airbnb reservations that were canceled in the last month and found that 86 percent of the money that would have been spent by guests on these reservations was returned to them in the form of refunds.”
Airbnb says it will continue to assess the situation and will provide further information as it becomes available.
Source: Airbnb
Comments