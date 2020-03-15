Apple outlines restrictions for apps related to COVID-19

Although Apple has already been cracking down on apps related to COVID-19, the tech giant has outlined what is allowed in the App Store.
Apple says that only developers from recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs or educational institutions are going to be allowed to submit and apps related to COVID-19.
The tech giant says that it is going to reject any entertainment or games with the virus as their theme.
“We encourage developers that meet this criteria to select ‘Time-Sensitive Event’ on the expedite request form to ensure prioritized review since App Store review may take longer,” Apple wrote in a statement.
Apple’s policies are rather strict, but are set to ensure that there aren’t any misleading coronavirus apps on its store and that users are only presented with credible information.
“The App Store should always be a safe and trusted place for users to download apps. Now more than ever that commitment takes on special significance as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic,” the tech giant wrote.
Google has said that its current policies prevent misleading apps on Google Play, and it appears that the tech giant is presenting apps from recognized organizations more clearly on its marketplace.
Source: Apple Support
Comments